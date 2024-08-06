Savea named skipper, Plummer called in as cover

Harry Plummer. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in the first two tests against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

There could also be a seventh new cap this season in the black jersey.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan yesterday revealed Blues first five Harry Plummer had been called into the squad this week as cover for utility back Stephen Perofeta, who has a minor injury niggle.

Plummer, who was a quiet achiever in the star-studded Blues side that sailed to a Super Rugby Pacific championship this season, would train with the All Blacks ahead of the opening Rugby Championship test in Wellington on Saturday night before the injury situation was re-assessed, Ryan said.

"Harry’s been really consistent with the Blues this year, and really grown as a player, and the boys have a lot of confidence in him.

"He’s experienced now, too."

Ryan confirmed All Blacks captain Scott Barrett would miss this test and the second test against Argentina a week later with the finger injury he suffered against Fiji in San Diego.

Star No 8 Savea would inherit the captaincy, while veteran hooker Codie Taylor would step up to a vice-captaincy role alongside Jordie Barrett.

Savea was the "obvious choice" to stand in for Scott Barrett.

"He’s a leader anyway", Ryan said.

"We’re all supporting Ards. He’ll be great."

The All Blacks resumed training yesterday after some time to reflect on their opening three tests of the season.

Two tough wins over England and an impressive display against Fiji set the platform for a tricky Rugby Championship campaign that, after the home clashes with the Pumas, features two tests in South Africa and home-and-away clashes with the improving Wallabies.

"I think we’ve definitely got to build up from where we left off pretty quickly", Ryan said.

"Argentina bring a different intensity to the first three tests that we’ve had, so we’re looking forward to improving on the areas that we need to, and it should be a good contest.

"They’ve always been a passionate side, the Argies. They bring a lot of energy and they like to play with momentum.

"I think we’ve got to get into our rhythm pretty quickly."

The All Blacks did not exactly hit sublime heights against England but Ryan felt they learned a lot about gaining momentum from their clean-and-carry game.

He also thought their decision-making was accurate, while their scrum and set piece — their lineout battled against England but was nearly perfect against Fiji — was promising.

There will be a Kiwi in the enemy camp in the next two weeks as former Highlanders attack coach Kenny Lynn lines up with the Argentina staff.

"Yeah, he’s a good man, Kenny", Ryan said.

"He knows the game. He’s a good thinker of the game.

"I think their identity hasn’t changed too much around how they want to play, but Kenny will bring a point of difference, I’m sure."

Meanwhile, All Blacks flanker Dalton Papali'i has extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Blues until the end of 2027.

The 26-year-old has also recommitted to NPC side Counties-Manukau for the same period and is the latest player to set his sights on the Rugby World Cup in Australia in three years.

Papali'i has played 34 tests since making his All Blacks debut as a 21-year-old against Japan in 2018.

He has largely backed up former captain Sam Cane but started both tests against England in Cane’s absence, and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod against the Pumas.

