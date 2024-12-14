Wanted: New North Otago head coach

Photo: Getty Images

The hunt is on to find the next North Otago head coach.

The North Otago Rugby Football Union will start advertising for the Heartland coach role next week, and applications will be open until the end of January.

Union chief executive Sene Naupou said the timeframe allowed the union to find the best candidate who embodied the "values and aspirations" of North Otago.

"We encourage qualified individuals with a passion for rugby, and a deep connection to the North Otago area, to apply," Naupou said.

"Our goal is to select a head coach who will not only bring expertise to the role, but also embody the values of leadership, community and development that define North Otago Rugby.

"We are committed to making this process fair, inclusive and beneficial for the future of our team and community.

"We want to reassure the players, community, and all interested candidates that the recruitment process will be conducted with the utmost transparency and fairness."

The role became vacant after incumbent Jason Forrest stepped down earlier this year after six seasons as head coach.

Forrest, who played 40 games for the Old Golds from 2007 to 2016, took over as head coach in 2019 after a couple of years as an assistant.

The Old Golds won the Meads Cup under his tutelage in 2019, had three Ranfurly Shield challenges, and made three appearances in the Lochore Cup playoffs, including in 2021 when the Lochore Cup was on the line for third and fourth.

Applications for the role close at the end of January and an appointment is expected to be made in early February.