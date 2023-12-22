Several southerners stepping into roles with All Blacks management

A couple of likely lads known as Moose and Macca will ensure a solid southern presence in a rejigged All Blacks management team next year.

New Zealand Rugby yesterday confirmed the off-field crew to join new coach Scott Robertson.

As previously reported, the new manager — replacing the long-serving Darren Shand — is to be Paul McLaughlan, who is stepping down from the equivalent Highlanders role.

"Moose" McLaughlan, a former police sergeant, is also a former Wallabies, Otago and New Zealand colts manager.

He will be joined in a senior management role by Megan Compain, who takes on a newly created role as the All Blacks commercial manager.

Compain was a Tall Ferns basketball star who became the first Kiwi to play in the WNBA and represented New Zealand at two Olympic Games, before moving into marketing with Adidas and sponsorship and commercial roles with NZR.

The other new face from the South joining the men in black is experienced physiotherapist Karl McDonald.

He was at the Rugby World Cup with Japan last year and has previously worked with the Kiwis, the Highlanders and Southland.

McDonald replaces one of the longest-serving support staff in the history of the All Blacks.

Dunedin physiotherapist Peter Gallagher had been with the All Blacks since 2005.

The major new face unveiled yesterday was Tamati Ellison.

The former Highlanders midfielder will be contact skills coach with the All Blacks, focusing on the tackle and breakdown area, and will remain a Crusaders assistant coach.

Leon MacDonald (attack), Jason Ryan (forwards), Jason Holland (backs) and Scott Hansen (defence) are Robertson’s other coaches, while Wayne Smith will lend his experience as a performance coach.

Robertson has also taken long-serving Crusaders doctor Martin Swan into the national set-up, while former All White Ceri Evans is the new head of leadership and mental performance.

"I’d like to welcome everyone to what is a special team of highly skilled individuals," Robertson said.

"It is a real privilege to represent our country and I’m proud of the group that we have assembled. They are all at the top of their craft and bring some incredible expertise with them.

"I know how hard each person has been working, and will continue to work, as we build towards our first season together. A massive focus for us is to do the jersey proud and build on an amazing legacy."