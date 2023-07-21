Spirit aiming to go one better this season

The Otago Spirit line up against Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium last season. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Time to drag out that old cliche of "a good mix of youth and experience".

It is a tiresome phrase but it really does sum up the side Otago Spirit coach Craig Sneddon has named for their opening game against Tasman in Nelson tomorrow.

There are a couple of new faces in the starting XV and three schoolgirls on the bench.

But there is a large core of experienced returnees who will be desperate to right the wrongs from last season as well.

The Spirit swept all-comers aside before being upset by the Hawke’s Bay Tui in the final, 24-20.

Veteran lock Julia Gorinski will captain the side and lead the charge up front in a pack which includes front-rowers Tegan Hollows and Eilis Doyle. Loosies Leah Miles and Zoe Whatarau cover a lot of ground and that will be key to the Spirit’s game plan — get it wide and quickly.

There is a lot of talent in the backs and its starts in the halves.

First five Maia Joseph returns from a knee injury and will combine with classy halfback Georgia Cormick.

Centre Cheyenne Cunningham and experienced fullback Sheree Hume shape as the main weapons out wide, while winger Oceana Campbell will add some spark from the bench.

University lock Sammie Bean and Alhambra-Union No 8 Bella Rewiri-Wharerau have been named in the starting XV, while hooker Hannah Lithgow, halfback Abigail Paton and midfielder Te Atawhai Campbell will start from the bench.

That trio are all still at school.

Bean worked her way into the wider squad last year and "has been really impressive in club rugby this season," Sneddon said.

"She is mobile and gets around the field really well. But her biggest strength is her athleticism in the lineout."

Rewiri-Wharerau had a breakout season for AU and forced her way into the side with some impressive performances. She made several telling carries in the club final to help AU close out the game.

"She is a very good ball-runner and has a really good work rate. She was someone we just couldn’t leave out, to be honest.

"The cool thing about the bench is you actually have three schoolgirls on the bench. Abi is at East Otago High School, Hannah is at St Hilda’s and Te Atawhai Campbell is out of OGs [Otago Girls]."

Farah Palmer Cup

Nelson, 7.05pm

Otago Spirit: Sheree Hume, Atawhai Hotene, Cheyenne Cunningham, Keely Hill, Jamie Church, Maia Joseph, Georgia Cormick, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, Leah Miles, Zoe Whatarau, Julia Gorinski (captain), Sammie Bean, Paige Church, Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle. Reserves: Hannah Lithgow, Lucy Cahill, Pesalini Lave-Heehau, Kayley Johnson, Maddy Sullivan, Abigail Paton, Te Atawhai Campbell, Oceana Campbell.