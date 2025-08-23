Spirit look to bring momentum home

You cannot ask for much more from the Otago Spirit from their opening games.

They were exhilarating in a 34-33 victory against North Harbour Hibiscus week one and then put their foot down to score six tries in a 32-26 win against the Wellington Pride last week.

"I think we’ve seen progress right through the preseason and the first two games culminating in a pretty good game last week," head coach Matt Direen said.

Known for giving every thing a crack, the Spirit scored some nice set-play tries, and a trio from heads-up broken play, including quick winger Jamie Church snatching a hat-trick.

"Marty Hurring [Spirit assistant coach] has come up with some really good strike plays that the girls are executing really well," Direen said.

"Obviously being at the stadium really promotes that so we’re really excited."

They get another shot under the roof tomorrow against an in-form Northland Kauri side.

Otago and Northland are the only unbeaten teams in the Championship after the opening two rounds of the Farah Palmer Cup.

The Kauri, who were relegated from the Premiership, beat the Taranaki Whio 48-17 and the Tasman Mako 25-7 last week. After leading 25-0 at halftime, the Kauri were held scoreless in the second half.

Black Fern Krystal Murray anchors their front row and they are bit across the park, which will be a test for the Spirit.

"They’re a little bit bigger than us, so we’ll play the style of trying to play wide and fast, which the stadium allows us to do," Direen said.

"Probably putting a big emphasis on our defence, making sure that we’re tackling lower and staying high in the line on defence."

Charlotte Va’afusuaga makes a welcome return to the Spirit and slots in at second five.

The 2024 Spirit MVP has been playing sevens in Japan and will be inside Naomi Sopoaga, who has been brilliant at centre.

Sheree Hume shifts to first five, where she played most of last year, in place of Georgia Cormick, who was a late scratch last week and is carrying a leg niggle.

Kayley Johnson gets her first start at lock, which shifts Ella Gomez to the blindside.

She joins openside Sarah Jones — who was massive in her first start last week — and captain Greer Muir moves back to No8.

Abigail Paton, who moved to first five last week, starts at No9 and Hannah Norris gets her first start on the wing.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

Farah Palmer Cup



Forsyth Barr Stadium, tomorrow, 11.05am

Otago Spirit: Olivia Fowler, Hannah Norris, Naomi Sopoaga, Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Jamie Church, Sheree Hume, Abigail Paton, Greer Muir, Sarah Jones, Ella Gomez, Kayley Johnson, Leila Hill, Eilis Doyle, Tegan Hollows, Isla Pringle. Reserves: Hannah Lithgow, Lucy Cahill, Rebekah Wairau, Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana, Rikki Fitzgerald, Dallas McKnight, Sasha Scott, Madison Flutey.



Northland Kauri: Tyler Nankivell, Kalani Walters-Hewson, Arlia MacCarthy, Stacey Martin-Tupe, Zandra Patrick-Motu, Timara Leaf, Hollie O’Sullivan, Hikitia Wikaira, Nora Maaka, Terai Elia, Tuira Stowers, Ajay Young, Kredence Brown, Trisha Vaka, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Lily Murray-Wihongi, Wikitoria Rogers, Te Ruawai Herbert Brown, Lyla-Blue Paparoa, Melenee Siosiua, Bailee Nankivell, Hazel Stolz, Alisha Proctor.