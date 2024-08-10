Stags dominate Otago in 'fairy-tale' debut for Withy

Southland Stags captain Sean Withy is ready and eager to play a good season. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Antlers up.

Southland captain Sean Withy led the Stags to a long-awaited win against Otago in Invercargill today.

The former Otago openside tackled like a lion, dominated the breakdown and tossed aside tacklers to guide the home side to a 22-13 win.

It was Southland’s first win against Otago since 2020 and it was warmly received by the faithful at Rugby Park Stadium.

Withy grew up in Southland but had played all his NPC rugby for Otago. He made the decision to sign with the Stags this season and told the Sky Sport commentary team he could not have asked for a better debut.

"I couldn’t have scripted it up any better. It’s a fairy-tale to come out and play against my old mates," he said.

"I’m a bit lost for words. It is pretty unbelievable the scenes here at the moment."

Withy was part of a dominant loose forward trio.

No 8 Dylan Nel barged his way forward and snaffled some crucial turnovers, including one at the end which helped seal the win.

Blindside Blair Ryall was industrious as well and he scored a nice try in the first half.

Withy had set him up. He ducked through two tacklers and slipped another before off-loading to Ryall, who skipped out of a desperate defender’s grasp and ran in to score.

Otago had several setbacks before the opening whistle.

Co-captain Christian Lio-Willie was ruled out late which meant Will Stodart had to switch to No 8 and debutant Ale Aho started at lock.

They had also lost the services of halfback James Arscott, who got injured at practice on Thursday.

And star winger Jona Nareki and luckless midfielder Josh Timu did not last the first half.

Southland had to make an early replacement as well. Midfielder Matt Whaanga went off and Faletoi Peni made an immediate impact when he came on with some telling runs.

The visitors had to soak up some early pressure.

Stags winger Viliami Fine broke down the right hand side and got the ball to hooker Jack Taylor who sprinted to the line but was wrapped up by a brilliant try-saving tackle by Otago fullback Finn Hurley in the in-goal area.

Stags first five Byron Smith missed a penalty from out in front and they should have scored a try moments later from a sweeping move which started with a pin-point kick-pass from Smith to Fine.

Nareki took a heavy blow trying to tackle Fine. He left the field to get an HIA which he failed and was unable to return.

Otago barely had the ball and when they did they were met with a maroon wall.

The Stags were snaffling turnovers at seemingly every other ruck as well.

Timu’s rotten run with injury continued. He left 30 minutes into the game, forcing Otago to shuffle their backline again.

Southland finally got a try to show for their efforts when Withy busted through and got the ball to Ryall.

Otago missed 23 tackles in the half and had about 30 percent of the ball. They were very lucky to only be trailing 10-6 at the break, while Southland would have been have reflecting on their many lost opportunities.

Fine collected another accurate kick-pass early in the second stanza and cut inside two defenders to score.

Otago responded through veteran Otago hooker Liam Coltman. He flopped over from a lineout drive and big Fabian Holland did a lot of pushing to help get him there.

Millar missed an opportunity to put his side in front with a penalty and instead Otago found themselves defending again.

They repelled several assaults but centre Isaac Te Tamaki took an inside ball and ran through from close range.

The conversion put the Stags up by nine points with 10 minutes remaining.

Nel nabbed another turnover a few moments later to knock the stuffing out of the Otago effort.

The scores

Southland 22

Blair Ryall, Viliami Fine, Isaac Te Tamaki tries; Byron Smith 2 con, pen

Otago 13

Liam Coltman try; Cameron Millar con, 2 pen

Halftime: 10-6