Black Ferns brush aside Japan

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe evades a tackle during their World Cup match against Japan this morning in Exeter. Photo: Getty Images

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe became New Zealand's highest outright try-scorer in test rugby - men's and women's - as the Black Ferns cast aside Japan 62-19 in Exeter to make it two wins from two at the Rugby World Cup.

The ageless winger scored a trademark 40m try, leaving two defenders in her wake, early in the contest to go to 50 career tries as the Black Ferns confirmed their place in the knockout stage.

Following last-week's opening win over Spain, New Zealand's final pool match against fellow-unbeaten opponents Ireland will decide the pool C winners and determine their quarterfinal seedings.

Playing her 30th test, Woodman-Wickliffe needed just one more try to move past Doug Howlett's total of 49 for the All Blacks.

It was her 22nd try at World Cups after coming out of retirement earlier this year in a bid to clinch the silverware a third time.

Her try cancelled out an early lead for Japan and the Black Ferns took control from that point, with 18-year-old fullback Braxton Sorenson-McGee bagging a hat-trick and flanker Jorja Miller crossing twice.

Ahead 38-5 at halftime, New Zealand endured some setbacks in the second half, with the Japanese crossing twice more.

The second of them was a penalty try, when Black Ferns lock Laura Bayfield was adjudged to have pulled the maul down deliberately.

It earned Bayfield a second yellow card, resulting in a 20-minute red card.

Otago first five Maia Joseph takes a photo with Black Ferns fans after their win over Japan at the World Cup in Exeter. Photo: Getty Images

Co-captain Ruahei Demant admitted the Black Ferns are yet to hit their stride in their title defence.

"We are still a way off, we have not yet put in an 80-minute performance yet," she said.

"I am so proud of Brax [Sorensen-McGee], this is her first time playing in the World Cup and debut season for the Black Ferns and you wouldn't know.

"She is a wise and mature player. She is one of the smallest players this season but she has the biggest heart, bravest heart and biggest shoulders. I am so proud the world can see her talent."

Other results

Earlier, Ireland held off a spirited Spain to win their clash 43-27 and seal their place in the quarterfinals.

The Irish ran in seven tries in an entertaining encounter in which Spain played their part, and their 43 points is a new record at the World Cup for the side.

Wing Anna McGann and number eight Grace Moore bagged two tries each, to go with scores for first five Dannah O'Brien, wing Amee Leigh Costigan and centre Eve Higgins.

Ireland led 24-12 at halftime, but Spain kept coming and scored five tries themselves.

South Africa beat Italy for the first time in their history with a 29-24 victory in York to qualify them for a first World Cup quarterfinal.

South Africa raced into a 17-5 lead early on, but Italy improved in the second period and fought back to 24-24 heading into the final five minutes.

South Africa's powerful forwards had the upper hand all game and Sinazo Mcatshulwa burrowed over from close range for the winning score to spark wild scenes of celebration.

"This was amazing, shout-out to the team, we came out and had a job to do," first-five Libbie Janse van Rensburg said.

"We said we were going to be direct. This is massive, we talked about making history for women's rugby in South Africa and we did that."

South Africa will be joined by France in the quarterfinals from pool D after the French crushed Brazil 84-5.

- RNZ/Reuters