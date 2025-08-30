Metro sides to do battle for shield

One Dunedin-based side will create history today.

The inaugural Tuppy Diack Shield does not feature an official final.

But the organisers have been rewarded with a virtual one instead.

The two Dunedin teams have dominated the competition.

Metro South and Metro North have won all three of their games so far.

But that winning streak is about to come to an end for one of the teams.

They played each other at Bishopscourt in the final round of games today.

Otago Country will host Southland Country in the other match, while Southland Metro have the bye.

Metro South leads the standings courtesy of a superior points differential and will start as favourites.

Otago Rugby Football Union game development manager Michael Smith said the competition had been a success in its first year, though it was a great shame Otago great Tuppy Diack, who died in May this year, had not had the opportunity to watch the competition in action.

Diack’s daughter Pip Jones will present the shield to the winner at the conclusion of the match.

"The big thing, which has been a huge success and maybe involved a wee bit of luck as well, has been the number of Otago players that have been able to play in this competition," Smith said.

Otago No 8 Konrad Toleafoa has had a strong campaign with Metro South.

He is part of a pack that includes promising Otago lock Josh Tengblad, and prop Caleb Hughes has produced some strong performances.

First five Mackenzie Palmer and centre Riley Lucas have continued to press for further honours throughout the campaign.

Otago North have leaned on lock Mitchell Tinnock and loose forward pairing Eric Peita and Taylor Dale for go forward, and halfback Oliver Thode continues to improve.

"It's going to be a massive clash in styles. The North have really taken to wearing the Sassenach's jersey and playing a barbarian style of play.

"They seem to run the ball from anywhere.

"The South are probably a more traditional, stronger, bigger forward pack that are really aggressive around the breakdown."

Tuppy Diack Shield

Standings —

Otago Metro South 15

Otago Metro North 15

Otago Country 6

Southland Metro 6

Southland Country 1