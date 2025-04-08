Taieri College players heading off on trip of lifetime

Taieri College co-captains Will Christensen (left) and Fergus Clark and their team-mates head off on a rugby tour of Europe today. PHOTO GERARD O'BRIEN

Paris, London, Rome — Taieri College have the rugby trip of a lifetime planned.

Saint-Marcellin, Turin, Verona and Venice are also on the itinerary.

The 25 students also have five games of rugby organised, so it will not be all sightseeing and souvenir hunting.

They will have to hit some rucks as well.

They leave at noon today. Director of rugby Nathan Hull said the 18-day tour had been two years in the making.

He acknowledged it was a wildly ambitious plan for a co-educational school working hard to build its rugby programme.

"The way we view rugby at the college is we want our players to play for a long time," Hull said.

"One of our real focuses as a community school is just to make sure that we're doing everything we can within our community, basically to enrich the rugby experience, but try to create opportunities to demonstrate these positive things."

Part of the experience was having to show up and do the mahi.

They sold $34,000 worth of cheese rolls and about $60,000 worth of firewood.

A lot of hard work went into that.

When you dream big by planning a trip to Europe, you have to work hard to make it happen.

"And that was a valuable lesson for the young men, Hull said.

"It will be about 609 days from the day we pitched this to our community until the day we leave.

"We've done everything from pine cone collections ... we've run trail rides, we've done stadium clean-ups for music events, we've held quiz nights, we've held ladies' nights.

"We have done just about everything possible to reach this goal.

"The value of these trips is it's galvanising as a community to set a goal to work towards."

Taieri College have gone on big trips before. They went to Argentina in 2017 and had planned to travel to Spain and Portugal in 2020, but that trip was ruined by the pandemic.

Taieri struggle to win a game in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship but that does not mean their opponents are not expecting the All Blacks to show up.

"We know that most international schools or clubs see New Zealand and think All Blacks.

"So that's what we're most excited about. It’s a chance to get in there and test ourselves against some really prepared schools."

