Third straight start for Holland

Fabian Holland on the charge against France during the second test in Wellington last weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Highlander Fabian Holland has earned his third start for the All Blacks' final test against France alongside Ethan de Groot, while Timoci Tavatavanawai has again been named on the bench.

Seven players in the 23 have been named for the first time this season, and one player is set to debut on Saturday in Hamilton when the New Zealanders aim to close out the July series with a third win.

Hooker Brodie McAlister will become the sixth debutant if he comes off the bench to replace starting hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Prop Tyrel Lomax, loose forward Luke Jacobson and backs Anton Lienert-Brown and Sevu Reece are back from injury to take a spot in the starting line-up, while Ruben Love gets his second All Blacks cap at fullback.

In the reserves, prop George Bower, loose forward Dalton Papali’i and halfback Noah Hotham will all pull on the black jersey for the first time this year.

In a statement, head coach Scott Robertson said there was a healthy edge in the camp this week, knowing the French would throw everything at this final game of the series.

“There is high motivation and focus to perform in Hamilton this week. We are prepared for a determined and spirited French side, and excited to play in front of a passionate sold-out crowd.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyrel, Luke, Anton and Sevu back from injury and, with 185 caps between them, we know that they will be ready to perform at the highest level.

"It is also exciting to have Brodie debuting, as well as Ruben, Noah and Timoci adding to their single All Blacks cap. These men have earned their place in the team, have trained extremely hard over the last three weeks, and will take their opportunity on Saturday night.”



All Blacks v France

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday, 7.05pm

Team

All Blacks:

(Test caps in brackets; * denotes debutant)

1. Ethan de Groot (31), 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (32), 3. Tyrel Lomax (44), 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (54) (Vice-Captain), 5. Fabian Holland (2), 6. Samipeni Finau (10), 7. Ardie Savea (96) (captain), 8. Luke Jacobson (24), 9. Cortez Ratima (13), 10. Damian McKenzie (63), 11. Rieko Ioane (83), 12. Quinn Tupaea (15), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (84), 14. Sevu Reece (33), 15. Ruben Love (1)

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister*, 17. George Bower (22), 18. Fletcher Newell (25), 19. Dalton Papali’i (36), 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (2), 21. Noah Hotham (1) 22. Timoci Tavatavanawai (1) 23. Will Jordan (43)

Unavailable due to injury:

Tamaiti Williams (knee); Wallace Sititi (ankle); Scott Barrett (calf); Caleb Clarke (ankle); Tupou Vaa’i (concussion); Beauden Barrett (hand)

- APL