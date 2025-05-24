Waitaki Boys’ not willing to commit to breakaway SI schools' competition

Darryl Paterson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A proposed South Island First XV breakaway competition could have one less team.

Waitaki Boys’ High School rector Darryl Paterson said yesterday the school had opted out of joining the competition in 2026 at this stage but would revisit its stance once it knew more.

"Our reasons for opting out are around how we would resource our involvement both financially and with respect to player depth.

"As the smallest school in the organisation — we currently only have four rugby teams — we are also realistic about our playing depth, especially in the future.

"From our Waitaki perspective we also have concerns about boys having to potentially focus on only one sport and additional time they may need to be out of class."

When asked if he thought the new competition could leave the other co-education schools behind, Mr Paterson said he understood their apprehension "about boys potentially moving to one of the bigger all-boys schools for rugby".

"You could argue, on the other hand, that a Highlanders competition without the big boys’ schools would be a very even competition."

He said a breakaway competition would not have an effect on the annual Blood Match interschool fixture against St Kevin’s College.

Mr Paterson echoed King’s High School rector Nick McIvor’s comments earlier this week that the competition was not just about rugby.

"The group are also committed to raising the standards of boys’ education through joint professional development, sharing best practice etc and we are fully committed to this.

"We are looking to host a principals’ conference in term 1 next year."

The proposal is that the breakaway competition would start in 2026, but Mr Paterson said there was still "a lot of clarity needed".

"The group are currently doing some scoping around costs, sponsorship etc and when we have a clearer idea of the actual costs, we will revisit our current position."