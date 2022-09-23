Weekend bonanza across two codes

Eden Park in Auckland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Game 1

BLACK FERNS V JAPAN

When: Tomorrow, 4.30pm.

What: A late addition to the itinerary as both teams were keen on a build-up game for the World Cup. So it’s a bit of a random once-off test. No trophy at stake (... quickly googles to see if there is a trophy at stake ...) and no competition points or anything.

Why it’s important: World. Cup. That is why this test carries meaning. The Black Ferns have had a reasonable schedule this year, winning all five of their tests as they rebuild from the horrific northern tour and the unseemly process that ended with respected coach Glenn Moore leaving. But a two-month fallow period before their World Cup opener against Australia on October 8 was always a bit niggly. This test is important not just to keep players match fit but to start settling on a top XV. Oh, and to perhaps win a bit more convincingly than in the last test against Australia.

Portia Woodman.

Home player to watch: Portia Woodman. There are some fine established players, and some promising younger players. But there is only really one talisman, and Woodman is it. Absolutely dominant on her day. She has been on sevens duty all year and this will be her first 15-woman test in nearly a year.

Away player to watch: The Sakura Fifteen, as the Japanese women’s team is known, is ranked only 13th in the world but it did beat Australia on the Gold Coast in May. Look for the captain, loosehead prop Saki Minami, to lead the way for the visitors.

Prediction: Black Ferns should be comfortably to strong. New Zealand wins 44-10.

Game 2

ALL BLACKS V WALLABIES

When: Tomorrow, 7.05pm.

What: The All Blacks’ sixth and final game in the Rugby Championship, and game two of the Bledisloe Cup that has already been decided. All happening at a sold-out Eden Park.

Why it’s important: Where to start? Firstly, it’s one of the deciding games in the Rugby Championship (Springboks-Pumas in Durban is the other). The All Blacks and Boks are tied for first place on 14 points going into the weekend. It’s another chance for the All Blacks to (hopefully) put everyone’s mind at rest that they are genuinely making progress (hmm) after a terrible year. For several All Blacks, it’s a massive occasion to either convince selectors they are still the right option or, er, play their way out of the jersey. And it’s an All Blacks test — they’re all important.

Ardie Savea.

Home player to watch: Ardie Savea. Makes a welcome comeback after missing the first Bledisloe test to become a father again. He’s the All Blacks’ best player. Should have returned to his more natural position of openside flanker with captain Sam Cane missing, but he stays at No 8. If Ardie fires, this test should not be a problem.

Away player to watch: Darcy Swain ... oh. Marika Koroibete is always fun.

Prediction: It’s Eden Park, duh. All Blacks to win 36-23.

Game 3

ALL WHITES V AUSTRALIA

When: Sunday, 4pm.

What: Game two of a two-leg transtasman football series, and the All Whites’ first game at home in five years.

Why it’s important: Did ... you ... hear what I said about first home game in five years? We hardly ever see our national men’s football team, but that complaint is a topic for another day. It doesn’t matter who the All Whites are playing, really. The lads are home. This is just all about seeing them play. Though this game should really have been in Dunedin to mark a century since the rivals first clashed here. It’s got real importance for the Socceroos as well as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Wood.

Home player to watch: Chris Wood, of course. There are some talented youngsters in Danny Hay’s squad but everything revolves around Wood, the classy and Premier League-established striker. Unfortunately, the Australians will know that.

Away player to watch: Aaron Mooy has been around forever but is still only 32. The combative midfielder has been around the traps and is now on the books at Scottish giant Celtic. Has the ability to control a game, so the All Whites might want to give him some early attention.

Prediction: Should be fairly competitive. But Australia just has a little more class. Socceroos 3-1.

