Who will be the NPC finalists?

Dallas McLeod, seen here in action against Counties Manukau last month, looms as key to Canterbury’s chances against Bay of Plenty this afternoon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Bay of Plenty v Canterbury

Tauranga, 4.10pm

Form: Canterbury roared back into contention with a monster win against Tasman in the quarterfinals. Their form had been patchy leading into the playoffs. But the 62-14 win was awfully impressive. Bay of Plenty edged rival Hawke’s Bay 19-17 thanks to a last-minute rolling maul try. They might have won with more comfort had they not faced such ferocious competition in the derby.

The oil: The Bay like to run the ball and they have been very successful at it. Canterbury hold on to possession as well, but they take more time setting up their attack. They have the most successful lineout in the competition too, so look for them to attack from that set piece.

Key match-up: Canterbury second five and one-game All Black Dallas McLeod had an epic game against Tasman. He helped create several tries and hit the line hard. His battle with blockbusting veteran midfielder Willis Halaholo is one the many intriguing match-ups.

Prediction: Canterbury have hit form when it counts.

Wellington v Waikato

Wellington, 7.10pm

Form: Wellington produced a clinical effort to dispatch a physical Counties-Manukau side in the quarterfinals. They were boosted by All Blacks foursome TJ Perenara, Billy Proctor, Asafo Aumua and Ruben Love, who are all on All Black duty. Loose forward Peter Lakai has also been called into the ABs. Waikato upset Taranaki 15-14 but will start as underdogs. They are missing All Black loosies Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson.

The oil: Waikato will look to their halves to generate play. Veteran first five Aaron Cruden and halfback and captain Xavier Roe have formed a tight combination and second five Quinn Tupaea is a threat. Wellington will lean on captain Du’Plessis Kirifi to provide a spark, and lock Akira Ieremia impressed in the quarterfinals and has enjoyed a strong season.

Key match up: Cruden well wager his experience against rising talent Callum Harkin in the pivot role. Cruden has got 10 years on his opposite and he has played at the top level.

Prediction: Wellington are firm favourites.