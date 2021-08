Tupou Neiufi celebrates her victory. Photo: Getty Images

Swimmer Tupou Neiufi has claimed New Zealand's first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, with victory in the women's 100m backstroke S8.

Neiufi led from just about start to finish, emerging from the water in second and quickly taking the lead. She touched at halfway with a 0.81-second advantage before racing away to the wall to win by 1.47 seconds and take gold.

Neiufi finished in a time of 1:16.84, well ahead of second-placed Ukrainian Kateryna Denysenko, who touched in 1:18.31.