Alcaraz saves three match points to win French Open

Carlos Alcaraz with the French Open trophy after his epic final victory over Jannik Sinner. Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz battled from the brink to outlast top seed Jannik Sinner 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) in a French Open final for the ages on Sunday to retain his crown and cement his status as the Prince of Clay in Roland Garros' post-Rafa Nadal era.

In a scintillating showdown between the torch-bearers of a new generation, the 22-year-old Alcaraz saved three match points in the fourth set to continue his dominance over Sinner with his fifth straight victory and end the Italian's 20-match winning run at the majors.

"I want to start with Jannik. It is amazing the level you have,"said Alcaraz, only the second man in the professional era to win all of his first five Grand Slam singles finals after Roger Federer.

"Congratulations for an amazing two weeks ... I'm pretty sure you're going to be champion not once, but many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you.

"I'm just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament and in other tournaments."

The duo, who have captured seven out of the last eight Grand Slams to stamp their authority on the men's tour, were locked in a fierce battle full of dramatic momentum shifts in the first major final between two men born in the 2000s.

Alcaraz showed his steely determination to win the epic in five hours and 29 minutes - the longest final at Roland Garros - soaking up the ovation from a thoroughly entertained Parisian crowd long used to Nadal's reign during his run of 14 titles.

Alcaraz reaches for a shot during the French Open final. Photo: Reuters

Sinner held serve in a tense five-deuce opening game lasting 12 minutes, but was broken when he fired a forehand wide, before hitting back from 2-3 and going on to snatch an intense first set following an unforced error by Alcaraz.

Relentless pressure from the baseline allowed Sinner to go a break up early in the second set and the top seed began to apply the squeeze on Alcaraz, who was on the ropes trailing 1-4 on a sunbathed Court Philippe Chatrier.

An aggressive Alcaraz came out fighting and drew loud cheers when he drew level after 10 games and then forced a tiebreak but Sinner edged ahead with a blistering forehand winner and doubled his lead after the clock ticked past two hours.

Alcaraz, who had never come back from two sets down, battled hard in the hope of avoiding his first loss in a major final and pulled a set back before saving three match points at 3-5 down in the fourth set, later restoring parity via the tiebreak.

He traded breaks in the decider but prevailed in the super tiebreak to win the longest Paris men's final since tennis went professional in 1968 while Sinner had to digest a missed chance to add to his U.S. and Australian Open wins after a doping case.

Alcaraz fell to the ground before Sinner went over to his side of the court to congratulate him and the Spaniard then ran to the stands to hug his team and celebrate.

Sinner had a contemplative look, sitting on his bench, and was gracious in defeat.

"Carlos, congratulations on an amazing performance and an amazing battle. I'm happy for you. You deserve it," he said.

"We tried our best today, we gave everything ... an amazing tournament even though it is very difficult right now. It is a big privilege for me to play here... I won't sleep very well tonight but it is okay."