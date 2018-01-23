Tuesday, 23 January 2018

McLachlan upsets top seeds, into semis

    1. Sport
    2. Tennis

    Ben McLachlan plays a shot at the net while Jan-Leppard Struff watches on during the quarterfinal...
    Ben McLachlan plays a shot at the net while Jan-Leppard Struff watches on during the quarterfinal win. Photo: Getty Images
    Queenstown's Ben McLachlan has won a thrilling quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

    Alongside Jan-Leppard Struff, the 25-year-old beat No1 seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-4 6-7 7-6 to book a spot in the men's doubles semifinals.

    The winning duo broke the favourites in the first game of the match, which gave them the leg up.

    While Kubot/Melo broke back later on, McLachlan/Struff responded by breaking again straight away.

    Both sides held their serve through both the second and third sets.

    Kubot/Melo won the second-set tiebreak to force a deciding set, but McLachlan/Struff took the final set tiebreak 7-5.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment