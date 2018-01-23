McLachlan upsets top seeds, into semis

Ben McLachlan plays a shot at the net while Jan-Leppard Struff watches on during the quarterfinal win. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown's Ben McLachlan has won a thrilling quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

Alongside Jan-Leppard Struff, the 25-year-old beat No1 seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-4 6-7 7-6 to book a spot in the men's doubles semifinals.

The winning duo broke the favourites in the first game of the match, which gave them the leg up.

While Kubot/Melo broke back later on, McLachlan/Struff responded by breaking again straight away.

Both sides held their serve through both the second and third sets.

Kubot/Melo won the second-set tiebreak to force a deciding set, but McLachlan/Struff took the final set tiebreak 7-5.