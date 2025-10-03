$15m boost for tennis centre roof

How the Centre Court roof may look. Construction is expected to be finished by 2027. Photo: Supplied

The government has announced a new $15 million roof for Auckland's Manuka Doctor Tennis arena.

The central Auckland sport ground hosts the ASB Classic as well as concerts at its Stanley Street venue.

A grant from Auckland Council's Sport and Recreation Facilities Investment Fund announced earlier this year will allow Tennis Auckland to demolish the Robinson Grandstand at the southern end of the arena, which was a step closer to getting the long-debated roof for centre court.

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston said the government would invest $5 million into the Centre Court roof project to support co-funding from Tennis Auckland.

"If we want to continue to attract world-class events to New Zealand, we need to have world-class facilities to go along with them," she said.

"Tennis Auckland already works really hard to promote and host what is a show-piece sporting event for New Zealand. This roof will mean more certainty for organisers, players and fans alike and I love that we're able to announce baseline funding to support it."

The roof project is the first investment announced as part of the government's $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, which it hoped would increase visitor numbers and energise the events sector, as well as drive economic activity across the country.

Upston said upgrading existing events and tourism infrastructure like the tennis arena bolstered associated activities and improved the overall visitor experience.

"This is a first announcement, but local communities and businesses up and down the country will benefit significantly as we make further decisions, particularly around our hugely popular cycle trails."

Construction on the Centre Court roof is expected to be finished by 2027, although Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he would love to see it up and running by January that year.

"It's important to keep stepping up the standard," he said.