Osaka pushed to book semi-final spot

By Jamie Wall of RNZ Sport

Naomi Osaka has passed her toughest test yet at the ASB Classic in Auckland, defeating American Hailey Baptiste in three sets to book a place in the semi-finals.

The former world No 1 from Japan won the match 5-7 6-1 6-2 on centre court this afternoon and will next play the winner of tonight's all-American quarter-final between Katie Volynets and Alycia Parks.

While the second and third sets appear to be straight forward on the scoresheet, it's important to note Baptiste's fighting spirit. On Thursday night she played a marathon second round match to beat Jodie Burrage 5-7 7-5 7(8)-6, before backing up today.

While her big serve yielded seven aces and she broke Osaka early to win the first set, it was clear that the time on court was catching up with her.

"I'm really proud, even though it was a three set match I was able to pull through in the end," Osaka said post-match.

Baptiste called a lengthy medical timeout to strap her foot in the second set, and from there Osaka managed to put the hammer down and close out the match.

Naomi Osaka got off to a slow start against Hailey Baptiste but won the last two sets. Photo: Getty Images

She did it just in time too - as the players left the court the heavens opened for a heavy downpour. In typical Auckland fashion, it had been brilliantly sunny just moments before.

"It sucks to be injured in the first tournament of the year…obviously when someone calls a trainer then you do kinda think in the back of your mind they're struggling," said Osaka about her opponents' issues.

"I'm really sorry to say but I preferred her to play a longer match (last night) than a shorter one. I knew it'd be to my advantage."

This is Osaka's first semi-final appearance since becoming a mother - an achievement she described as something that made her "happy and proud".

"I struggled a lot last year with not producing results, so to start the season and come out with a bang…I don't want to say last year was for nothing, but it's a continuation of the growth."

While it was a pleasing result for Osaka, there's still plenty of room for improvement. A slow start like that probably won't be let off the hook from now on, especially if she ends up in the final against the very impressive Madison Keys.

The top seed has cruised through her matches so far. However, she will face a tough test against fifth seed Clara Tauson tonight on centre court.

It's also pleasing for the crowd and organisers: Osaka has been a real drawcard this week in a women's tournament that has felt a little flat at times.

Baptiste's bravery delivered a great match last night and tested Osaka, so hopefully we can see some of that sort of fight flowing through into the semi-finals and less of the rain.