Djokovic celebrates 100 wins at French Open

Novak Djokovic is the second man to win 100 matches at the Paris Grand Slam after retired 14-times champion Rafael Nadal. Photo: Reuters

Three-times champion Novak Djokovic reached a century of wins at the French Open in a straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie, while top seed Jannik Sinner produced another masterclass to also blaze into the quarter-finals.

Men's fifth seed Jack Draper bowed out though, as did women's third seed Jessica Pegula who was stunned by world France's world number 361 Lois Boisson.

Serbian Djokovic, the sixth seed, looked serene in outclassing Britain's Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 to edge closer to a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic became the second man to win 100 matches at the Paris Grand Slam after retired 14-times champion Rafael Nadal (112), to set up a last-eight clash against Alexander Zverev.

"It's a number which is very good and nice, but a 101st win is even better," Djokovic, who won the Olympic gold medal last year in Paris to complete his trophy cabinet, told the appreciative crowd in fluent French on Monday.

"It's not finished for me here the tournament and I feel very good and good to make history here. I hope there will be another win here in two days."

His German opponent in the last eight spent even less time on the court, third seed Zverev punching his ticket when Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set with an abdominal injury.

Zverev has reached his seventh French Open quarter-final in the last eight years and is still looking to secure a maiden Grand Slam title.

"From now on I have the toughest draw in the tournament," Zverev said. "I'm looking forward to the battles ahead, and I'm looking forward to playing the best in the world."

France's Lois Boisson celebrates winning her fourth round match against Jessica Pegula. Photo: Reuters

SUBLIME SINNER

World No 1 Sinner lit up the night session with a sublime display to beat Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-3 6-4 and stretch his winning streak in Grand Slam play to 18 matches.

Italian Sinner, the US and Australian Open champion, has won all 12 sets he has played this year on Parisian clay and looks in ominous form as he closes on a first French Open title.

While Djokovic, Sinner and Zverev were all smiles, Britain's dark horse Draper was heading for home after succumbing to a mesmeric display by Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who a few months ago questioned his future having dropped down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old, among the most naturally gifted players on tour who has admitted to lacking the commitment of other top professionals, seized his moment to drop shot his way past young gun Draper to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Bublik, who had never got past the second round in Paris, hit a staggering 37 drop shots in his 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 win.

"Standing here is the best moment of my life, period," Bublik, in tears, told the crowd.

"I'm standing here like I won the thing. I can't cry here, let me be in peace, I'm a professional tennis player, I've got one more match, I've got to get ready."

Bublik's victory was the second upset of the day after unheralded Boisson shook up the women's draw with a shock 3-6 6-4 6-4 win over Pegula.

Wild card Boisson outplayed the American favourite with the aid of a fierce forehand that had the crowd on their feet on the main court.

As if that was not enough for the home crowd, they also got to see the Champions League soccer trophy minutes later, after Paris St Germain's victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele carried it onto the court to ear-splitting cheers as his team became the second French outfit to lift the European Cup after Olympique de Marseille in 1993.

Second seed Coco Gauff was in no mood for surprises, however, as she brushed aside Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5 to stay on course for her first title in Paris.

Gauff, who got to the final in 2022 and semis last year, is the youngest American to reach at least the fourth round at seven straight Grand Slams since Venus Williams from 1997-1999.

The Americans are guaranteed a semi-finalist with Gauff next facing Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who eased past Hailey Baptiste.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva also booked a last-eight spot by overcoming Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 to become the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarter-finals in nearly three decades.