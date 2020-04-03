Ukrainian table tennis, anyone?

That Tajikistan basketball — it can be quite eye-catching.

Well for some of us, anyway.

Although most sport is closed down around the world by the Covid-19 virus, there are still places where it is being played.

And the TAB is there to cover it as it tries to manage its way through a very difficult period.

With racing in NZ closed down because of the lockdown and all sports in NZ also not being played, the TAB is searching for content to try to keep money flowing through the door.

So that means Tajikistan basketball is getting a run, as is Ukrainian table tennis. Racing is also still going on in Australia, which is a bonus for the agency.

Racing Industry Transition Agency executive chairman Dean McKenzie said turnover had declined significantly.

"While the TAB is continuing to provide racing and sporting content through its digital channels, not surprisingly the turnover and revenue generated for racing and sport has declined significantly with the impact of Covid-19. For last week alone, turnover was down 48% when compared with the same week last year," McKenzie said.

"The continuation of Australian racing has provided some options for our customers for now and for the New Zealand industry whose livelihoods depend on the TAB. There are some sports to follow; however, the mix is very different than what our customers are traditionally used to. Last week, Ukrainian table tennis and the Tajikistan National Basketball League cracked the top three most popular sports with TAB punters."

He said the TAB has taken significant steps to reduce costs.

No contractors were employed, all retail outlets were closed, reduced production of Trackside and voluntary reduction in hours and leave for staff.

"We also welcome the support of Government, including through the wage subsidy. We continue to keep our Minister informed on the impact the crisis is having on the TAB and the racing industry."

- Harness racing is eyeing a return to the track late next month.

Harness Racing NZ (HRNZ) had a target of returning to racing at the end of May or early in June, but there was variables that would affect this.

The draft plan is focused on the period from June to September with further planning required to redesign the 2020/21 season.



