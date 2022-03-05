Saturday, 5 March 2022

Peters wins NZ's first Paralympic gold

    1. Sport
    2. Winter Olympics

    Corey Peters celebrates his gold medal winning run. Photo: Getty Images
    Skier Corey Peters has claimed New Zealand's first gold in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

    Peters won in the sitting downhill event.

    He is attending his third Olympic Games. The 38-year-old set a time which no other racer was able to get close to.

    He will compete in tomorrow's Super G.

    Earlier this afternoon, Adam Hall, opened his fifth Winter Paralympics campaign with a 19th place in the men's standing downhill.

    Peters, a previous silver and bronze medalist, caught a mild case of Covid-19 while training in Colorado over the new year.

    "It's been a bit weird and I suspect everyone is sick of hearing about Covid but it's been the talk of our buildup the past couple of years," he said recently.

    "It hasn't been the best buildup I've ever had but I've got the experience behind me so just got to try and bank on that I guess."
     

    RNZ
