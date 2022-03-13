Sunday, 13 March 2022

Hall claims second bronze in Beijing

    Adam Hall claimed a second medal at the Beijing Winter Paralympics this afternoon. Photo: Reuters
    Adam Hall has added a second medal in Beijing.

    The Dunedin-born, Wanaka-based skiier claimed bronze in the standing ski slalom at the Beijing Winter Paralympics today.

    It was his second medal of the games and fifth of his career.

    Hall placed second after the first run earlier today, although a fast time from China's Liang Jingyi left him needing a strong run to maintain that spot.

    He finished in 1min 33.21sec, 0.94sec behind Jingyi to fall a spot, but remain in a medal position.

    First run leader Arthur Bauchet followed Hall, clocking an impressive 1min 29.61sec to claim a convincing gold.

    The medal goes with the bronze Hall won in the super combined standing event.

    Hall won gold in the standing slalom event in both the 2010 and 2018 Winter Paralympics.

