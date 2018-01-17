Team NZ nominated for Laureus award

The Team New Zealand boat on the water. Photo: Getty Images

Team New Zealand have been nominated for team of the year at the prestigious Laureus Sports Awards.

The America's Cup winners join the French Davis Cup team, Golden State Warriors, Real Madrid, the Mercedes Formula One team and the New England Patriots.

The All Blacks won the award in 2015 following their third Rugby World Cup triumph.

"Emirates Team New Zealand are truly honoured to be nominated for this prestigious award alongside some other remarkable teams," CEO Grant Dalton said.

"We know the effort that went into winning the America's Cup but what we are equally proud of is the very special group of people that came together in the true essence of the word team. Without the team there would not have been the victory."

British distance runner Mo Farah, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, cyclist Chris Froome, tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for Sportsman of the Year.

American track star Allyson Felix , swimmer Katie Ledecky, skiier Mikaela Shiffrin , tennis stars Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza and South African runner Caster Semenya are the women's finalists.

The awards take place in Monaco on February 28.

Sportsman of the Year award

Roger Federer (Switzerland) tennis, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) football, Mo Farah (GB) athletics, Chris Froome (GB) cycling, Lewis Hamilton (GB) Formula 1, Rafael Nadal (Spain) tennis.

Sportswoman of the Year award

Garbine Muguruza (Spain) tennis, Caster Semenya (South Africa) athletics, Serena Williams (US) tennis, Allyson Felix (US) athletics, Katie Ledecky (US) swimming, Mikaela Shiffrin (US) alpine skiing.

Team of the Year

France's Davis Cup team (tennis), Golden State Warriors (basketball), Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Formula 1), New England Patriots (American football), New Zealand's America's Cup team (sailing), Real Madrid (football).

Breakthrough of the Year

Anthony Joshua (GB) boxing, Kylian Mbappe (France) football, Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) tennis, Sergio Garcia (Spain) golf, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) basketball, Caeleb Dressel (US) swimming.

Comeback of the Year

FC Barcelona (Spain) football, Roger Federer (Switzerland) tennis, Valentino Rossi (Italy) motorsport, Sally Pearson (Australia) athletics, Justin Gatlin (US) athletics, Chapecoense (Brazil) football.

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Marcel Hug (Switzerland) para athletics, Yui Kamiji (Japan) wheelchair tennis, Oksana Masters (US) cross-country skiing, Bibian Mentel-Spee (Netherlands) snowboarding, Jetze Plat (Netherlands) ironman, Markus Rehm (Germany) long jump.

Action Sportsperson of the Year

Tyler Wright (Australia) surfing, John John Florence (US) surfing, Anna Gasser (Austria) snowboarding, Mark McMorris (Canada) snowboarding, Nyjah Huston (US) skateboarding, Armel Le Cleac'h (France) sailing.

Best Sporting Moment of the Year

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the 'Kinnick Wave' (US) American football, Bradley Lowery and his special bond with Jermain Defoe (GB) football, Kimi Raikkonen and his six-year-old fan Thomas Danel (Finland) Formula 1, Chapecoense (Brazil) football, Billy Monger (GB) motorsport.