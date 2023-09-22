Fire damages building in central Christchurch

A commercial premises under construction in central Christchurch was badly damaged in a fire last night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media multiple members of the public reported the blaze about 8pm on Thursday.

Fire crews from the Christchurch Central, Woolston and Ilam stations battled the blaze at the commercial premises on Fitzgerald Ave near Tuam St.

By the time the first crew arrived, the building was well involved. The blaze was brought under control by about 8.10pm.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a fire investigator was due at the scene this morning.