Rockin' Rod shows he's still got it

Sir Rod Stewart at Forsyth Barr Stadium last night. Photo: Craig Baxter

REVIEWED BY MARIAN POOLE

Crammed into the front half of the grounds, the audience thoroughly enjoyed a good sing-along with Sir Rod Stewart’s best known anthems. Lesser known numbers were talked over as many of the crowd took many opportunities to maintain their supplies of alcohol.

Special guest Cyndi Lauper had done her best to rouse the crowd into rock’n roll mode, calling for a reminder on what the rules are for stadium - no dancing in the aisles, for example - but during her set most kept their seats, saving their energy for the main act.

However, they did grab the vibe for Girls Just Want to have Fun and Time after Time.

Lauper’s tributes to Rod Stewart and her striped suit’s reference to David Bowie won applause too, as did technologically enhanced formidably long notes.

True Colours got a great approval from the crowd, while the equally political Sally’s Pigeons was better without the rock treatment.

Lauper has had a stellar career and rightly wears her heart on her sleeve with pride. Some dance moves look precarious and the voice takes on a new hue. You still gotta care though, right?

Once his voice had warmed up Rod Stewart proved again that he has still got it.

The aisles filled with dancers and the alcohol flowed while the audience sang their hearts out to tried and true numbers such as Maggie, You Wear it Well, Twisting the Night Away, It Takes Two and Forever Young.

Back-up musicians, dancers and singers, The Sisterhood, and saxophonist Jimmy Roberts and uncredited female instrumentalists became show stealers. The Sisterhood have an amazing array of talents and energy.

Being able to play the violin while twirling and singing, shifting between a range of instruments with ease, holding down some amazing songs and solos with a perpetual smile are all extraordinary. Their performance of Belle Birds’ Voulez-vous couchez avec moi, ce soir? brought down the house. The saxophonist’s improvisational skills are brilliant.

The encore Sailing deserved all the cheers it got.

