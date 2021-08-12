185 works in art awards show

Otago Art Society council member Hayley Rata Heyes makes some adjustments to works in the Edinburgh Realty Premier Art Awards exhibition, which opens on Saturday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Paintings and two-dimensional artworks created by South Island artists fill the walls of the Otago Art Society galleries in the Edinburgh Premier Art Awards exhibition.

The exhibition comprises 185 works selected from more than 200 submitted for the awards, which were open to all South Island artists.

Among the many artists whose work is displayed in the exhibition are Dunedin’s Gillian Pope, Anna Reid, Liz Abbott, Pauline Bellamy and Nick Dempster.

The judge is former Otago Art Society committee member and artist Jenny Sutherland — who left her art teaching position at Taieri College three years ago and has since created Central Art Space at Lake Hawea.

After Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the awards last year, the southern art celebration returns with $8000 in prizes on offer.

These include top-three placings, two merit prizes, the Edinburgh award and the people’s choice award which the public can vote on.

Otago Art Society president Doug Hart said the support of the local community and organisations such as Edinburgh Realty had been vital in keeping the society afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The society has been linked with Edinburgh for the past 14 years.

"We love the connection to Edinburgh and also to other loyal businesses, customers, volunteers and members who bring creativity to the community," he said.

The awards will run from Saturday to September 18 at the society’s galleries, on the first floor at the Dunedin Railway Station.