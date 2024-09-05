Anthology unveiled on poetry day

Authors Pam Morrison and Mikaela Nyman perform with the Bill Martin Trio to a full house at Dunedin City Library on National Poetry Day 2024, late last month. PHOTO: ARMSTRONG PHOTOGRAPHY NZ

Dunedin’s National Poetry Day celebrations marked a very special milestone, as about 40 creatives — poets, authors, musicians and dancers — came together for a joyful evening of verse and sounds at Dunedin City Library.

The event late last month was also a chance for Dunedin’s creative community to mark the 10th anniversary of the Dunedin Unesco City of Literature.

City of Literature director Nicky Page was delighted that the NZ Society of Authors Otago/Southland branch "surprised us with a truly stunning book of original poetry collaborations written especially for the night".

"It was astounding and moving," she said.

NZ Society of Authors Otago/Southland branch chairwoman Michelle Elvy, an acclaimed writer and editor, said the National Poetry Day event, which had been "standing room only", was an ideal opportunity to do something special for the City of Literature 10th anniversary.

"We had a wonderful evening, with musical performances, and some fantastic match-ups between poets and musicians," Ms Elvy said.

"It was very energetic and went through a lot of different moods, which was great."

The poetry book, entitled perch, celebrated both 10 years of Dunedin Unesco City of Literature and 100 years of Janet Frame, featured pieces by 60 writers, opening with individual poems by Robert Sullivan and Frame, and continuing with works by both single and pairs of authors. Ms Elvy edited the book.

"Dunedin has given us a place to perch words on the page, so the book was a fitting response to that, and is packed with fascinating works," she said.

"Nicky Page and the City of Literature team are always great to work with, and incredibly supportive, so we were very happy to create this gift for them."

The recent celebrations were highlights of a busy year for the NZ Society of Authors Otago/Southland branch, which had also successfully marked National Flash Fiction Day in June, she said.

"Flash fiction is big in Dunedin, and we were able to work with young writers to create a series of 20 posters featuring art and 100 word fiction pieces. It was really neat."

Dunedin was home to a close-knit community of writers and creatives, and having City of Literature status helped to give authors vital support and exposure. The opportunity to get involved in the city’s many festivals was also a bonus.

The branch had steadily grown in numbers to about 150 members.

"The literary community in Dunedin is very active, which is great for everyone," Ms Elvy said.

An author and editor, she settled in Dunedin in 2018 after many years sailing the world with her family, which had given her an enduring fascination with the weather to explore in her poetry and fiction writing.

She has published two collections of her own work, and has edited multiple anthologies.

"It is a wonderful thing to work in collaboration with someone you are in sync with."

