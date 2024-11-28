Art group share work in exhibition

Taieri-Mosgiel Art Group members (from left) Marilyn Sim, Jill Holland, Greg Maynard, Alice Sinclair, Ruth Rivett-Cuthbert, Robert Fisk (seated), Shona McAra, and Noeline Devlin will show their work in an exhibition this Friday and Saturday at the Downes Room, Mosgiel Library. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A mutual enjoyment of making art and the support of working alongside fellow creatives is at the heart of the success of the Taieri Mosgiel Art Group.

Founded more than 40 years ago, the group of community artists spends Friday mornings together at the Downes Room of Mosgiel Library, working on individual projects while enjoying each others’ company.

Group members will show their latest works in a public exhibition at the library this Friday, from 10am-4pm, and Saturday, from 10am-3pm.

All are welcome.

Group member Ruth Rivett-Cuthbert said the exhibition would feature mainly paintings in a range of styles and mediums, including oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolours, pencil drawings and more.

"During the exhibition, members of our group will be here to talk about their works and also the Taieri Mosgiel Art Group itself, in case anyone is interested in finding out about joining us," she said.

Ms Rivett-Cuthbert said being part of the group was very helpful in developing skills and ideas, as fellow artists were on hand to give feedback and for mutual support.

"In general, everyone is working on their own art, but

it is good to have that company and advice when needed."

Fellow group members agreed, saying it was also helpful as a way to get into a routine of painting each week, to learn new techniques, to enjoy each others’ company, and to work in a nice, comfortable space.

Ms Rivett-Cuthbert said the Taieri Mosgiel Art Group had involved many fine artists over the years.

There was plenty of room for new members to join.

"People who want to find out more are welcome to chat to us about it during the exhibition," she said.

For more information, contact group member Robert Fisk by phoning 022 465-8177, or email robertwfisk@gmail.com