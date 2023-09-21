Artsenta exhibition to open

This original painting by Rob Wilcox is among dozens of works on display in the Artsenta annual exhibition, which opens this Tuesday in the Dunedin Community Gallery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s Artsenta art project space will present its annual exhibition from next week, showcasing works in a broad variety of mediums, including printmaking, ceramics, painting, glass and more.

The exhibition will be held from this Tuesday, until Friday, October 6, at the Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

Artsenta is a creative space that supports people seeking wellness to benefit from creativity and community connection for their mental health. The artists have worked hard in recent months to create a thought-provoking, eclectic, and vibrant collection of their finest works.

Artsenta invites Dunedin people to come and view the works, and help celebrate their 38th anniversary of fostering wellbeing through creativity. The organisation is funded through Te Whatu Ora Southern and the Ministry of Social Development.