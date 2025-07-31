Bargain hunters

Photo: Brenda Harwood

The first few hours of Saturday’s Regent Music Sale were jam-packed as bargain-hunting music fans made a bee-line for the Regent Theatre stage where tens of thousands of CDs, vinyl albums and singles, DVDs, sheet music, and books were on offer.

Regent Music Sale co-ordinator Mark Burrows said there was a "palpable buzz" in the air early on, which settled into a steady hum of contented browsing, as hundreds of local people visited the sale in search of treasures.

Mr Burrows said all of the interesting and special items on offer were sold, along with thousands of music and entertainment-related items.

The sale raised about $17,000 for the Regent Theatre.