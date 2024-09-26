BMX tracks target wider audience

A new pump track for Mosgiel was opened last Wednesday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mosgiel’s BMX riders are in for an exciting time as the much-anticipated upgrades to the Seddon Park BMX facility, including a new pump track, were unveiled recently.

At an opening ceremony last week, representatives from the Dunedin City Council, the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board, the Mosgiel BMX community and local supporters came together to celebrate the completion of this project.

The upgraded facility marks a major milestone for the Mosgiel community, which has long advocated for improvements to the park’s BMX track.

At the opening, deputy mayor Cherry Lucas said she hoped the new pump track and the improved BMX track would bring much enjoyment to the young people of Mosgiel, as well as the wider community.

In a statement, the council said the addition of the pump track was part of the council’s broader Play Space Plan, adopted in 2021.

This plan emphasised the need for more challenging play areas, specifically designed for children aged between 10 and 14.

BMX tracks and pump tracks were identified as key facilities that could provide fun, active spaces for these older children.

Community consultation played a crucial role in shaping the upgrades.

Residents of Mosgiel highlighted their desire for the Seddon Park BMX track to receive improvements, particularly through the addition of a pump track.

Importantly, they wanted the pump track to cater to a wide range of ages and allow for different types of riders, including those on bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The result is a pump track surfaced entirely with asphalt, ensuring durability and suitability for various uses.

The BMX track itself was also given a makeover.

Where possible, materials from the original track were reused to shape the new mounds and corners.

The track’s corners have been paved with asphalt to allow for higher-speed riding, while the straight sections retain a lime-chip surface.

In the weeks leading up to the opening, members of the Mosgiel BMX Club were invited to test-ride the upgraded track.

Their feedback helped guide final adjustments, ensuring the course was safe and exciting for riders of all skill levels.

The project also included practical upgrades, such as improved stormwater drainage, fencing and seating, making it a better experience for spectators.

Landscaping works around the park have also added to the overall appeal of the space.

The council said the opening represented the culmination of hard work by many individuals and organisations.

Key contributors included the council staff, local contractors and design teams who made the vision a reality.

Bespoke Landscape Architects designed the track, e2 consultants handled stormwater management and WKC Construction served as the main contractor, working alongside project managers from Feldspar.

Looking ahead, council staff would continue to work closely with the Mosgiel BMX Club to manage the tracks, it said.

There is also significant interest in the facility from the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board and the Otago Cycling Club Committee.

To ensure safety and maintain the integrity of the track, it will only be open during daylight hours and may close during wet or unsafe conditions.

The council also noted the BMX track was strictly for bicycles — motorised or radio-controlled vehicles were prohibited.