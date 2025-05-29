Medical and military past to be celebrated

Te Kura Hauora o Ōtākou/Otago Medical School will celebrate its 150th anniversary over King’s Birthday Weekend. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Military History Group will add some authentic historic flavour to Te Kura Hauora o Otakou/Otago Medical School’s 150th anniversary celebrations over King’s Birthday Weekend.

The celebration, which runs from today until Sunday, will mark 150 years of medical teaching, clinical training, research and innovation across the three University of Otago campuses in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington.

It will include academic sessions, tours of current facilities, and opportunities for former students to reunite with old friends

Otago Military History Group co-chairman Peter Trevathan said group members would create a re-enactment depicting World War 1 and World War 2 field hospitals at the Hunter Centre in Great King St.

Members would be wearing authentic uniforms and historic vehicles would be displayed, he said.

The public will be welcome to view the displays from 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz