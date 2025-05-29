Medical and military past to be celebrated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The celebration, which runs from today until Sunday, will mark 150 years of medical teaching, clinical training, research and innovation across the three University of Otago campuses in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington.
It will include academic sessions, tours of current facilities, and opportunities for former students to reunite with old friends
Otago Military History Group co-chairman Peter Trevathan said group members would create a re-enactment depicting World War 1 and World War 2 field hospitals at the Hunter Centre in Great King St.
Members would be wearing authentic uniforms and historic vehicles would be displayed, he said.
The public will be welcome to view the displays from 11am on Saturday and Sunday.