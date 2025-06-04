Poetry book published

Dreams captured . . . Reading their poetry and art contributions in the Wish book are SuperGrans volunteer Monica Zaini and Studio2 artist Chris Tavite. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A new collection of poems and pictures brings together local volunteers and artists.

Wish, published by Dunedin Unesco City of Literature, features poetry written by volunteers from Dunedin community organisation SuperGrans.

The poems were crafted last year in a series of workshops run in South Dunedin by City of Literature ‘‘Poet Lorikeet’’, Jenny Powell.

During the workshops, participants were encouraged to imagine receiving a wish, then explore how to fulfil it by writing and revisiting their poems.

Powell said participants steadily built their skills throughout the workshops.

‘‘For me, it was always getting to the point when we could write about what we wished to do.

‘‘People could read their wishes often and write themselves their wishes again.’’

Former SuperGrans manager Sandy McKay said the project had been a lovely experience for the volunteers.

Volunteers often helped people step outside their comfort zones, so it was useful for them to do the same.

That approach echoed the Māori concept of ako, in which a person is at times the learner and at times the teacher.

‘‘I feel that it really fits in with that — we are all learning and, you know, helping to pass on our skills to other people.

‘‘This just kind of fits so beautifully into that kaupapa.’’

The book also showcases images from South Dunedin’s Studio2, where artists with learning disabilities and neurodiverse creators refine and broaden their practice.

The book was created for last year’s 10th anniversary celebrations of Dunedin Unesco City of Literature.

City of Literature project coordinator Anne Shelah said each contributor would receive a copy.

Further copies would go to city councillors and literary venues such as the Robert Lord Cottage and Caselberg House.

‘‘Quite often for events we put together goodie bags and so in the goodie bags we will put copies of Wish.’’