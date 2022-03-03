Bugman takes pupils on adventure

Milly Turner (5) spots a flying insect while searching for bugs. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Opening their eyes to creatures small in size are pupils from Strath Taieri School.

The school has been buzzing over a recent visit by Ruud "The Bugman" Kleinpaste.

Strath Taieri School was one of five schools from around the country which won a TREEmendous Education Programme, an environmental learning initiative from the Mazda Foundation.

The win was due to conservation work to support the endangered giant Otago skink.

The school also received $1000 towards its environmental project and 200 native trees from Trees That Count.

Mr Kleinpaste took pupils to a nearby farm to show how to identify local insect wildlife as well as the giant Otago skink.

Strath Taieri principal Jim McArthur said the giant Otago skink was a very special animal to the community and was both the school symbol and mascot.

Pupil Edward Wilson (8) said the children were using nets to catch insects and then they would see if the skinks or geckos would eat them.

Mr Kleinpaste said simply visiting an outside location enabled pupils to understand the skinks’ natural environment.

"You can discover very simply whether long grass has got more food for the skinks than short grass for instance, whether a south facing tor is better than a north facing tor."

But the first effort to ensure the survival of indigenous species such as the skinks was getting rid of predators, Mr Kleinpaste said.

"The first thing we need to do is get rid of the predators. I'm sorry, there's a bit of killing involved, but it's important."

Mr Kleinpaste said TREEmendous was about empowering children and teachers to enjoy outdoor education.

"It is all about getting teachers to understand you can take the kids outside, even if you don't know much about it, but work with it, it works."

Mr Kleinpaste had a special message for people in the Strath Taieri area and across the Otago region.

"This is the most gorgeous part of New Zealand."

"Make no mistake, I'd be here in a heartbeat."



