Buses free to get to All Blacks test match

Prop Ethan de Groot is set to be part of the the All Blacks squad facing off against France on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

As excitement builds for the All Blacks battle against France on Saturday, the Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Council are making it easy to get to Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Fans travelling to the game will be able to ride for free on the four regional council Orbus services that stop near Forsyth Barr Stadium: routes 14, 63, 37 and the ridge runner.

Fans will need to show their match tickets to the driver to get free travel — valid for two hours before and about one hour after the match.

In a statement, Otago Regional Council general manager planning and transport Anita Dawe said some roads will be closed around the stadium, so fans were being urged to use the Orbus services, or a park-and-ride option.

"Traffic conditions will vary, so we are recommending fans allow at least an hour to get to the venue on the bus," she said.

The bus routes to the stadium which are offering free buses, begin from Port Chalmers, South Dunedin (the Ridge runner – via Roslyn, Maori Hill and North Dunedin), Concord (via Kaikorai Valley and CBD) and Balaclava (via Mornington and CBD).

Bus route numbers 15 (Ridge Runner), 37 (Concord/University) and 63 (Balaclava/Logan Park) will run additional services from about 5pm to 7pm before the game and from 9pm after the game.

These routes will deliver fans to bus stops in Union St East.

Port Chalmers route 14 services will also run increased services before and after the game, using temporary bus stops close to the stadium at Parry St East.

Route 14 will have 30-minute frequency and extra buses will leave from the Dunedin Bus Hub.

While the four bus routes are free for rugby ticket holders, they can be used by the fare-paying public.

The Dunedin City Council is reminding drivers that parking restrictions will be in place surrounding Forsyth Barr Stadium from 3pm on Saturday and offending vehicles parked in the event area will be towed.

To help avoid parking restrictions, the council is running free park and ride buses.

Buses will run in a loop from outside the Dunedin Public Art Gallery to the Forth St Bus Hub, starting at 4.30pm and continuing until kickoff.

Return trips to the Octagon from the Forth St Bus Hub will begin at 9.30pm.

People can also park at Victoria Rd carpark and catch a free bus to the match.

Buses will run in a loop from Moana Rua Rd to the Forth St Bus Hub starting at 4.30pm and continue until kickoff.

Return trips to Victoria Rd carpark will begin at 9.30pm from the Forth Street Bus Hub.

Buses will depart from the Wingatui Racecourse carpark to the Forth Street Bus Hub at 4.30pm, 5pm and 5.30pm.

Return buses to Wingatui Racecourse from the Forth Street Bus Hub will begin at 9.30pm.

Train journeys from Mosgiel to Dunedin will begin boarding from 5.50pm, departing 6.05pm.

Return trains from Dunedin to Mosgiel will begin boarding from 9.35pm, departing 9.55pm, plus a later train boards at 10.45pm departing 11.10pm. —APL