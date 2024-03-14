Collective returns for showcase

Dunedin installation artist Jess Covell will feature her work alongside more than 30 Ōtepoti artists and musicians in Spectacle presents: Extend for Dunedin Fringe Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin arts collective Spectacle returns to the Dunedin Fringe Festival with a new showcase of visual arts and music, Spectacle presents: Extend.

Featuring more than 30 Ōtepoti artists and musicians, Extend offers an immersive experience, offering interactive artworks, workshops and live music.

The show, which will be based in the former Shop on Carroll space in Carroll St, will open with a free event tonight from 6pm, featuring installations/artworks by Jess Covell, Shelley Harding, Lucy Hunter and Chris Miller, along with a special performance by experimental jazz quintet Piecemeal.

Spectacle presents: Expand will also be open from tomorrow to Sunday, and March 22-24, from 10am-3pm and community workshops will be led by Covell and Harding this Saturday and Sunday.

"Our workshops will give people the chance to learn our practices of tufting, fibre art and ceramics, and they will create a piece as an extension of our works," Covell said.

There will also be a series of ticketed events showcasing sonic live performance by Dunedin musicians, accompanied by "visual treats" from a local artist, she said.

Featured performers will include Human Susan and Youbeepastablasta with artist Jess Covell, on tomorrow; Blood Cauldron and The Entire Alphabet with artist Sam Caldwell, on Saturday; Crime Hospital and Strange Stains with artist Dylan Pringle, on March 22; and Murdabike and This Software is Shareware with artist Joes Field, on March 23.

Covell said the Spectacle showcase was the fourth time the collective had created its own style of show for the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

"We have built up quite a community of artists around this project, which gives everyone a chance to create something out of the box," she said.

Spectacle was grateful for the support it had received from Dunedin Dream Brokerage to find its Carroll St site, funding through a DCC Arts Grant and the Creative Communities fund, as well as sponsorship from Emersons, Inch Bar, and Phantom Billstickers.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz