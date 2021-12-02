Community group enriches lives of young and old

Caversham Community Group treasurer Tony Culling surveys development at the Caversham Reserve ahead of the official open day in February. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Place-based community funds have enabled the Caversham Community Group to enrich the lives of both young and old, and the group has a detailed action plan extending into next year on how it will use $13,657 granted to it.

Caversham Community Group treasurer Tony Culling said the group was a collective of about 15 volunteers and did not have an office or staff.

This was the reason its funding request was lower than other groups and funds went directly to its projects.

One of its projects was a regular senior citizens’ lunch, which began last Christmas as a project to to reach older people.

‘‘So two of us went door to door pretty much right through Caversham.’’

Their ‘‘carrot’’ was the offer of a free bus trip.

A tour around Dunedin ending with lunch at Glenfalloch Gardens Cafe and Restaurant in Macandrew Bay was successful, about 70 people taking part.

‘‘They had a wonderful day.’’

After the positive result, the group established a monthly lunch for older people, and about 30 people took part on a regular basis.

One of the big events planned by the group was the official opening of the Caversham Reserve at 230 South Rd, to be held on Sunday, February 27.

In recent years the reserve had undergone many developments, including tree planting and the addition of a playground, Mr Culling said.

‘‘The plan is to have quite a big community day to acknowledge completion of that project.’’

A Teddy Bears’ Hospital run with the South Dunedin Community Network would be returning next May, and a Matariki celebration event was planned for July.