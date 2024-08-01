Conductor excited for matinee series

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor James Judd. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor James Judd is excited to be making his first foray into conducting the orchestra’s popular matinee series — this weekend’s "Bach & The Birds"concerts.

In the midst of a busy international conducting career, Maestro Judd is enjoying several months in New Zealand and has already performed twice in Dunedin — conducting the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s "Jubilation" concert in June, and leading the DSO in its "Journeys" Matariki concert in July.

Based in Wellington for the winter, Judd has come to Dunedin this week to work with the DSO, before heading back north to work with NZSO principal conductor in residence Hamish McKeich on his conducting fellowship programme. In August, he will start rehearsals with NZ Opera on its September production of Verdi’s Rigoletto.

"Having these projects means I get to stay right through in New Zealand, which is lovely," Judd said.

"My wife is here with me, and family will be visiting to spend some time as well — we love it in New Zealand any time."

At the end of the year, it will be back to the United States and Europe for more orchestra work.

"I am so lucky to be able to do what I love, and to travel all over the world like this."

Judd’s joy in and love for music shines through as he talks enthusiastically about the work he is doing this week with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra to prepare for the matinee concerts on Saturday and Sunday at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre.

The concerts will offer a varied programme of music from the baroque and early classical eras, by Telemann, Bach and Haydn, as well as the "beautiful" Four New Zealand Bird Songs by composer Rod Biss featuring soprano Rebecca Ryan.

"Rod has had the most extraordinary life in music, working with some of the great composers, and his work is wonderful," Judd said.

Four New Zealand Bird Songs is a setting of a series of environmentally-themed poems by Denys Trussell for music and voice, focusing on the birds of the Hauraki Gulf, the tara-iti/fairy tern, the pukeko, and the karearea/NZ falcon.

"I am so looking forward to performing this very special, descriptive work with the orchestra and Rebecca Ryan," he said.

The concerts’ other pieces feature the genius of 17th and 18th century composers Telemann, J.S Bach and Haydn, and will give leading DSO players the chance to shine.

Telemann’s Don Quixote Suite, depicting the adventures of the titular nobleman, was "wonderfully descriptive and often hilarious — especially the music for his donkey and his tired old horse", Judd said.

"We launched into it at rehearsal the other night and it was such fun — performing it will be a real joy."

J.S Bach’s iconic and joyful Brandenburg Concerto No 2 features solo oboe, violin, recorder (or flute) and trumpet, which will be performed by concertmaster Tessa Petersen (violin), Hye-Won Suh (flute), Nick Cornish (oboe), and Ralph Miller (trumpet).

"The four soloists for this expressive work are just fantastic, and it’s going to be a thrill to perform it."

Haydn’s Symphony No. 83, "La Poule" (The Hen), which rounds off the concert, gained its nickname from the first movement’s humorous, hen-like, quirky exchange between violin and oboe.

"I thought it would be great for the DSO to play some Haydn and this work fits nicely into the bird theme."

• The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra Matinee Series "Bach & The Birds" concerts will be held this Saturday at 5pm, and Sunday, at 3pm, at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, Bay View Rd.

