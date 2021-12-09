Thursday, 9 December 2021

Confident hands guide a funny, absorbing tale

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Surrounded by the cast of The Pink Hammer, director Terry MacTavish (centre front) holds a...
    Surrounded by the cast of The Pink Hammer, director Terry MacTavish (centre front) holds a photograph of the late playwright Michelle Amas. Pictured are (back, from left) Hannah Pearson, Marama Grant, Laura Wells, Ashley Stewart, (front) MacTavish and Sofie Welvaert. PHOTO: STAR FILES
    Witty dialogue and sight gags give way to a surprising depth of emotion in Michele Amas’ entertaining The Pink Hammer, at the Globe Theatre.

    Directed by Terry MacTavish and starring a very fine ensemble cast of four women and one man, The Pink Hammer uses a clever comic set up to explore the universal topics of love, loneliness and the power of friendship.

    The play begins in conflict, as four women, superbly played by Laura Wells, Sofie Welvaert, Hannah Pearson, and Marama Grant arrive at a garage workshop ready to begin a woman-led carpentry course they have booked and paid for.

    Instead of being greeted by Beth the tutor, they encounter her furious and not-at-all-welcoming husband Woody, played by an outstanding Ashley Stewart.

    After establishing that Beth is gone and not expected back, the women manipulate the hapless Woody into leading the class himself, and the fun begins.

    Over the sound of hammering, sawing, and the odd power tool, the women and Woody gradually come to know and become fond of each other — even providing emotional support when needed.

    The dialogue is quick and witty, and the physical humour keeps the audience chuckling along, before deeper, more emotional issues come to the fore.

    In the hands of MacTavish and the very strong acting team, the characters’ quite stereotypical beginnings give way to something much more profound and affecting.

    The action takes place in a very typical Kiwi bloke’s garage/man cave, on a clever set designed by MacTavish and built by Ray Fleury and David Thomson.

    With its lovely characterisations, hi-jinks and emotional depth, The Pink Hammer is a thoroughly entertaining theatre experience. Recommended.

    The play continues until Saturday at the Globe.

     

    THE GLOBE THEATRE 

    presents THE PINK HAMMER,

    by Michele Amas

    Thursday, December 2

    Globe Theatre

     

    Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

     

