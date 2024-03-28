DCC licence plate parking

In another step towards modernising Dunedin’s parking systems, Dunedin City Council-owned carparks are having licence plate recognition (LPR) technology installed.

Just like the switch to Pay By Plate parking meters, licence plate recognition removes the need for parking tickets, which means no more lost tickets and no more time-consuming repairs.

The move is also estimated to save about 1168sq m of paper per year.

Instead of tickets or access cards, a vehicle’s licence plate is scanned by a camera at the entrance of the carpark, automatically logging the entry in the system and raising the barrier arm.

The carpark user can then enter their licence plate number into the pay station to pay their fee before leaving.