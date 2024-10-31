Chance to watch artists in action

An art work by featured artist Brian Stewart. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The popular "Featured Artists" series returns to the Otago Art Society this month, giving visitors to the gallery in the Dunedin Railway Station the chance to engage with artists and see them in action.

The series will start on Monday, with two local artists — Brian Stewart in the Joan Hardy gallery, and Janet Hulland in the Otago Daily Times gallery.

They will be there from 10am-4pm on week days, and 9.30am-3.30pm on Saturday.

Janet Hulland will be showing in the Otago Daily Times gallery.

While the artists work, the surrounding walls are covered with examples of their work, giving visitors the opportunity to buy an original piece or commission art.

Each week the artists change, bringing with them a variety of styles and mediums.

The series runs until the end of February.