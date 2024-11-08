Honour to organise service after life in navy

Royal New Zealand Navy Reserve Lieutenant Peter Gee, based at HMNZS Toroa, is organising Dunedin’s Armistice/Remembrance Day service, to be held on Monday at the Dunedin Cenotaph. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Taking the lead in organising Dunedin’s Armistice Day service of remembrance is a special honour for Royal New Zealand Navy Reserve Lieutenant Peter Gee, a life-long navy man.

Now based at Naval Reserve headquarters HMNZS Toroa, Lt Gee has had a 40-year career in the New Zealand Navy, both in the regular force operations branch and in the Naval Reserve, serving all over the world, including Antarctica, the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia.

"It’s a great life, always interesting and varied — you just can’t pick where you go," Lt Gee said.

He has been in charge of the city’s Anzac Day commemorations for several years, and has now also taken over organising the Armistice Day service of remembrance.

The service will be held on Monday from 10.45am at the Dunedin Cenotaph in Queens Gardens — marking 106 years since the end of World War 1. All are welcome.

"Last year, I was away in the Middle East with the New Zealand Defence Force for Armistice Day," Lt Gee said.

"So this year it will be good to be on the ground in Dunedin for the commemorations."

The Armistice Day service of remembrance will involve Defence Force representatives from New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom, as well as dignitaries from Dunedin RSA and RNZRSA, Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and New Zealand Police.

Lt Gee was hoping for a good turnout from the public as well, including young people, to an event which honoured all of those who served in conflicts and peacekeeping.

Otago Military History Group members and Carisbrook School pupils (from left) Mackenzie Hepburn, 13, group co-chairwoman Marlene Pooley, Laura Scott, 12, Charlie Boyes, Steve Bell, Laga Togatala, 12, and Aidan Liugalua, 12, earlier this year at the historic Caversham Memorial Archway Gate, which has been refurbished and will be re-dedicated at 2pm on Monday for Armistice Day.

"It is always important to acknowledge not only those who went away to serve in times of conflict, but also the families left behind.

"Their efforts helped to secure the personal freedoms that we enjoy today."

Monday’s remembrance service will begin with a two-gun salute by the Otago Gunners Association, and will be led by chaplain Leah Graefe, with the keynote address to be given by New Zealand military historian and World War 1 expert Dr Christopher Pugsley.

The national anthems of New Zealand and Australia will be sung, the Ode recited and wreaths laid.