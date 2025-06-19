Changes ahead for youth scholarship fund grants

Applications to the Otago Peninsula Community Board’s youth scholarship fund have prompted suggested changes to the grant criteria.

The board recently heard from applicants and approved funds to two young people.

Esme Liesbeth Blaker has received $1000 to help her attend the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships in Croatia later this year as a member of the New Zealand team.

In her application the 16-year-old year 12 Bayfield High School student said she started taekwon-do at age 8, but a video of board-breaking at a local club sparked her desire to specialise in power breaking.

In the years after the Covid-19 pandemic, Esme began improving her skills and increased training hours.

"I realised, oh, like, I’m actually getting better at this, funnily enough. There is more than just doing it casually."

By last year she had began training five times a week.

Working with coach Dean Jenkins at the University of Otago she discovered a "new intensity".

Her efforts paid off at her debut national competition, where she won three medals.

That success was only the start, as she earned a black belt with distinction last December and was chosen to be part of the New Zealand team at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships.

The grant will help cover some of the costs of competing at the championships.

A second recipient, Liesel Tolson, has likewise secured $1000 to support her plan to study at the University of Otago.

The 17-year-old year 13 Otago Girls’ High School student plans to take health sciences in her first year, then specialise in pharmacy or pharmacology.

Liesel listed her sporting pursuits, from regional and national aerobics events to captaining the school rowing club. She also volunteers as a peer supporter and as a science tutor for younger pupils.

"I’ve hosted visiting international students at home and have been so proud to show them around the peninsula."

"I also founded and now run the school’s French club."

Liesel said many "wonderful young people" in the community were just as deserving of the scholarship, but she tried her hardest to make the most of every chance she was offered.

After awarding the grants, the board discussed reviewing the youth scholarship fund.

From the next financial year it agreed to split the fund into two awards: an academic scholarship and an ambassadorial award.

It also resolved to publish clearer guidelines explaining the purpose of each.

The remaining $252.82 of the board’s discretionary funds was granted to the Portobello Volunteer Fire Brigade.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz