Reflections on how cultures shape identities

Burhan Alsaad is one of many contributors to OAR FM’s Layers of Identity podcast. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Do not be afraid to carry more than one culture.

So says Dunedin man Burhan Alsaad.

His family was forced to leave Iraq for their safety when he was aged 6, resettling in Dunedin in April 2023 following eight years in Indonesia under the protection of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Now aged 20, he reflects on his experience in OAR FM’s Layers of Identity podcast and radio programme.

Layers of Identity offers locals aged 12-24 years the opportunity to explore their whakapapa and sense of belonging, through poetry and essays.

Following a first series in April, the station extended an invitation for further contributors to be involved. Their essays and poems will be celebrated at an event to be held at the Dunedin Athenaeum and Mechanics’ Institute this evening.

Everyone involved in the project will also have their poem or essay published in a book, thanks to support from Dunedin Unesco City of Literature.

Mr Alsaad said the inspiration for his essay came from his journey across

three countries.

"I wanted to show how different cultures shaped my identity and helped me grow.

"Each country has its own unique culture and being part of all three has shaped who I am today."

Layers of Identity is broadcast at various times on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford, Community liaison, OAR FM