Opinion: New Zealand needs more doctors, but is a new medical school the solution?

New Zealand desperately needs more doctors, especially general practitioners.

However, the government’s own analysis shows that its flagship solution — building a brand-new medical school in Waikato — is deeply flawed.

The government said a Waikato Medical School would be a cheaper, faster route to training more doctors.

However, the detailed business case — which is meant to ensure government projects deliver value for money and was released nearly a week later — shows this decision was based on misleading assumptions and omissions.

Firstly, the government’s pitch hinges on the Waikato school being a four-year graduate-entry programme, supposedly cheaper than the current six-year degrees at Otago and Auckland universities.

What they conveniently omit is that students must first complete a minimum three-year bachelors degree before even starting.

The government claimed running costs will be cheaper because of a shorter degree but had never considered trialling the four-year graduate model at Otago or Auckland, where infrastructure and proven teaching expertise already exist.

Why build an entirely new institution rather than simply expanding existing, successful schools?

Furthermore, the government modelled its plan on an Australian programme, assuming it would increase the number of GPs working rurally here. That’s a risky assumption.

The business case estimated that 38% of Waikato graduates would become general practitioners, compared to 23% if intake was increased at Auckland and Otago, and 33% through a joint rural training programme.

This is speculation and contradicted by Prof Warwick Bagg, Dean of the University of Auckland’s medical school, who said current programmes already had around 35% of graduates working as a GP eight years after graduation.

There are also questions around what impact Waikato will have on Otago’s existing rural programme and what effect it will have on placements already aligned with the university.

The Waikato medical school was pitched to National as a political "gift" and the government has cherry-picked facts and overlooked other options.

For example, Otago and Auckland universities could expand their intakes now, producing more doctors faster in proven, established environments that require only increased funding — not costly new infrastructure.

Christopher Luxon’s government is out of touch, prioritising pet projects, instead of focusing on the delivering what New Zealand needs.

Rather than chasing a political headline, the government could look to support and expand the medical schools we already have.

Our health system and patients deserve no less.