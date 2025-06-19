Volunteer urges others to give it a go

Otago Community Hospice head chef Rose Tamplin (left) and dedicated kitchen volunteer Aimee Taylor take a break during a shift. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

In typical fashion, stalwart Dunedin volunteer Aimee Taylor was a little reluctant to step into the limelight and be celebrated for her efforts.

But the chance to highlight the immense benefits of volunteering for individuals and organisations alike, and to encourage others to become volunteers, convinced her that it was worth it.

Alongside her busy role as a career firefighter, based at the Dunedin Central Fire Station, Ms Taylor is also a stalwart volunteer — doing regular shifts in the Otago Community Hospice kitchen and stepping up to organise the annual Combined Dunedin Foodbanks Christmas Can Collection.

Ms Taylor started volunteering at the hospice several years ago, after witnessing the excellent supportive care given to family members and friends and deciding to give back.

"Because I do shift work as a firefighter, I am able to slot into kitchen shifts around what is needed, including lunch service and dinner service," she said.

Working alongside hospice head chef Rose Tamplin, Ms Taylor helps to create tempting individual meals for in-patients, as well as catering for community support groups, training sessions and meetings.

"It’s great to be involved in helping to care for patients at the hospice, as well as providing for some of the many other people who provide and receive support there," she said.

Otago Community Hospice has about 400 volunteers, who tackle a broad range of important tasks that help keep the facility running, including reception, cleaning, kitchen work, gardening and working in the hospice shops.

"There is a constant rotation of people coming through to do those vital volunteer jobs, it’s quite amazing," Ms Taylor said.

Organiser of the Combined Dunedin Foodbanks Christmas Can Collection Aimee Taylor (wearing the santa hat) is pictured with fellow firefighters.

However, more volunteers were always needed at the hospice, and she urged anyone interested to give it a go.

"It is a very satisfying thing to do, and the hospice is great at looking after and celebrating their volunteers."

As a firefighter, Ms Taylor had been involved in the Christmas can collection, which is supported by local emergency services, for a few years before stepping up to become organiser of the event.

"It is such an important support for our local major foodbanks, so I wanted to do all I could to help.

"And having formerly worked as an event organiser, it is something I enjoy doing and have the skills for," she said.

The Christmas can collection helps to fill up the shelves at Dunedin’s Presbyterian Support Otago Family Works foodbank, the Salvation Army foodbank and the St Vincent de Paul foodbank at what is a difficult time of year for many families.

"Last Christmas, we had more than 200 volunteers for the collection, including drivers of appliances and collection vehicles, runners and packers.

"It was so much fun, and a really rewarding thing to do — the community really supports it generously."

Describing volunteering as her "happy place", Ms Taylor urged others to give it a go.

"It’s a great feeling to be involved in something like that."