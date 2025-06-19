Museum celebration fun, interactive

Events manager Rachel MacJeff holds a baby constellation mobile, one of many items people can create during a Puaka Matariki Community Fun Day at Tūhura Otago Museum tomorrow. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The chill of midwinter will not dim the warmth of a dawn gathering welcoming the new year sky.

Tūhura Otago Museum’s Matariki programme starts early tomorrow.

The public is invited to a 6.45am dawn gathering outside the museum, when the past year will be farewelled and the new one welcomed.

Events manager Rachel MacJeff said the whakamaumahara (memorial) to honour those who had died had been shortened to improve the ceremony’s flow.

All are are invited bring an image of whānau or friends who have died in the past year, either printed or on a phone.

During the whakamaumahara, everyone will be asked to hold the image of their loved one and speak the person’s name aloud.

"It is a time to think about that person and celebrate their life."

After the ceremony finishes, all will be invited to enter the museum for kai and to watch a kapa haka performance by He Waka Kōtuia.

A community fun day, aiming to balance celebration and learning, will begin at 9.30am.

"I think it’s a significant holiday for the museum because it is a combination of the culture and the astronomy and the rising of Puaka," Ms MacJeff said.

At the Tangata Whenua Gallery, Dr Jennifer Cattermole will showcase taoka puoro (traditional Māori musical instruments) and invite the public to have a play.

In the Hutton Theatre, Jade Morgan will demonstrate mau rakau (Māori martial arts).

In the planetarium, free screenings of Mārama ā-Whetū — Light of the Stars will explore Māori sky lore, myths and legends.

The short film Waka Whetū will explore celestial navigation.

A Matariki edition of the museum’s Night Sky Live will also screen in the planetarium, explaining the constellation so people can learn more about its astronomy.

Visitors will be able to try a range of crafts, such as making a spinning planisphere, a constellation mobile or a tea-light lantern.

Ms MacJeff hopes the blend of culture, community and science will attract a wide crowd.

"We hope that people see the museum as a really positive place to come and learn more and celebrate with the community."

The dawn gathering and community day has been organised in partnership with Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, te Rūnanga o Ōtākou and the Dunedin City Council.

MATARIKI AT THE MUSEUM

Matariki Ahuka Nui

Dawn Ceremony

6.45am

Tūhura Otago Museum Reserve

Puaka Matariki

Community Fun Day

9.30am to 3pm

Tūhura Otago Museum

