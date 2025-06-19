Enrolling to vote urged

Voter packs for this year’s local elections will be mailed to enrolled electors from September 9.

The Dunedin City Council is encouraging residents to make sure they are enrolled — and their postal addresses are up-to-date — so they receive their packs on time.

To enrol, applicants must be aged 18 or older, New Zealand citizens or permanent residents, and have lived in New Zealand for more than one year continuously at some time.

Voting rights are determined by the elector’s address. If their place of residence falls within one of the six community board areas in the city, electors will also be able to vote for six local community board members.

Voters can enrol at any time, but anyone who enrols after August 1 will need to cast a special vote. Those who enrol before August 1 will receive their voting papers by post.

For more information, visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/council/electoral-information