Characters come to life in pencil portrait exhibition

His solo exhibition at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery on Monday will feature about two dozen of his works from this year.
Wilson uses graphite pencil on paper to depict images of interest.
"I always work with pencil, I never use colour or shading, occasionally I use cross hatching."
Previously, he enjoyed drawing cityscapes and historic buildings in Europe and Dunedin.
"With the portraits, I have a more natural ability," he said..
With a few strokes of a pencil, he is able to create drawings that have a distinctive clarity.
Wilson also finds inspiration by observing everyday life, using expressive sketching to capture the features of interesting local characters.
Another wellspring of creativity is historic paintings with a semi-religious aspect, such as a drawing of two men in historic garb he calls the "Two Thieves".
Wilson is a prolific artist who works at a brisk pace.
"If I am in the right head space it doesn’t take me too long at all, it might be 40 minutes.
"I have used two 60-leaf blocks of paper this year, and I have only wasted about six or seven pages."
He is excited but also nervous about sales for his exhibition.
"I don’t ask for a lot of money for my works, but I would like to have some success at sales."
Graeme Wilson’s exhibition opens at 2pm on Monday, November 4, at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery.
Artsenta is a creative space that supports tāngata whaiora, people seeking wellness, to be creative as part of their wellbeing journey.