Water finally on tap at Fairfield park

Calla Weir, 12, fills up her water bottle alongside her dog Buck. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A community’s wait for water is over as the tap is finally on after two decades.

A water and bottle-filling station was recently installed at the Fairplay St playground in Fairfield.

The popular local park is home to a playground and skate ramps, as well as the Fairfield Community Hall.

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Paul Weir said a water fountain was first proposed by local resident Scott Payne about 20 years ago.

"He is quite involved with the park here and helped get the skating ramps in place."

The community board contributed $1940 towards the water fountain. Remaining costs for purchase and installation were provided by the Dunedin City Council.

"It was good to finally get their support and get it across the line.

"We had been trying for a while," Mr Weir said.

Fairfield Community Hall committee member Sarah Johnson said when the hall was open she often noticed children looking for refreshment.

"Because I’m here so often, I see heaps of the kids around, and if I’m in here, they come in and ask for a drink of water."

Skaters had often said it would be good to have a water fountain, she said.

As well as being used by children, the location at the park would also be useful for many people passing by while walking or jogging, Mr Weir said.

